GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens man will spend 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Matthew Leon Arotin, 63, was sentenced on Monday after he pleaded guilty to possession of more than 1,300 images and 135 videos of child pornography. According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, 14 of the images and six of the videos featured sexual abuse of an infant or toddler.

The Pickens County Sherriff’s Office arrested Arotin based on a cyber tip that he had uploaded child sex abuse materials to a Google account. Investigators traced the IP address of the account back to Arotin, who was already a registered sex offender.

When confronted by deputies, Arotin reportedly admitted to having multiple devices with inappropriate images of children on them.

In addition to his 10 year prison sentence, Arotin will have to pay $68,000 in restitution to the victims whose images he possessed.