ANDERSON S.C. (WSPA) – SOL Flowers is welcoming family and friends to pick fresh sunflowers for a great cause.

SOL Flowers of Anderson, located on Bradley Rd., is hosting its “Good for the Soul” fundraiser on July 8th & 9th and July 15th & 16th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to SOL Flowers, free admission and parking is available for everyone. The only charge is for a bouquet of sunflowers. People can purchase five sunflowers for $10.

All proceeds will be donated to the Foothills Community Foundation and distributed to other organizations in the area serving families and children.

Owner, Danielle Roberts, says SOL Flowers got its name from the word “sun” and describes sunflowers as a symbol of beauty. She also says even just one sunflower can brighten someone’s mood and room.

The project started out as a summer project for her kids and later turned into a non-profit organization, raising $100,000 since they started in 2016.

“It was still something so fun and important for us to do that we decided to get out of the backyard and try it on a larger scale,” said Roberts.

Roberts says most years they try to plant about 10 – 12 acres of flowers depending on the weather conditions during the growing months. She says the community is welcome to walk through the field and take pictures during the fundraiser.

“We always hear such wonderful warm stories about the people who come out here to visit our field. It makes it more of a gift to us almost more than a gift to other people. It’s a great feeling,” said Roberts.

SOL Flowers says they expect to see hundreds of community members over the course of the two weekends. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate click here.