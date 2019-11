GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A pickup truck crashed into a house along Augusta Road in Greenville County, Sunday afternoon.

According to a 7 News crew at the scene, a pickup truck headed southbound on Augusta Road ran off the road and struck the house in the Ware Place community.

Firefighters used wood to shore up the corner of the building.

It took crews more than two hours to stabilize the house so that the truck could be safely removed.

Nobody was injured in the crash.