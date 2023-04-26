A Sumter woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for a fraud scheme orchestrated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Belton man was charged with at least four counts of child sexual exploitation.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Patrick Baum is facing second-degree charges of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing/ distributing material.

Deputies said at least three cyber tips were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Baum and his online activity.

Investigators learned that material viewed by Baum included victims between six to 13 years old.

Deputies said there is no evidence suggesting any local victims.

Baum is currently awaiting trial and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

The case is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.