SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Piedmont Interstate Fair kicks off Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg.

The fair will be open on Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

While at the fair, you can enjoy a camp carousel petting zoo, Carolina Helicopter Tours, a car and truck show or a show on the big stage.

To attend, you have to have an admissions pass. A mega pass is $30 and it includes admission and unlimited rides for one day of the fair.

Admission tickets at the gate range from $10-$20 for adults depending on which day you go. It ranges from $5 – $10 for children depending on which days you go.

Ride tickets are sold separately and can also be purchased inside the gate.

Officials said to provide a safer environment, Fair Association has implemented a clear bag policy which includes the following: