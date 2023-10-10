SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Piedmont Interstate Fair kicks off Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg.
The fair will be open on Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
While at the fair, you can enjoy a camp carousel petting zoo, Carolina Helicopter Tours, a car and truck show or a show on the big stage.
To attend, you have to have an admissions pass. A mega pass is $30 and it includes admission and unlimited rides for one day of the fair.
Admission tickets at the gate range from $10-$20 for adults depending on which day you go. It ranges from $5 – $10 for children depending on which days you go.
Ride tickets are sold separately and can also be purchased inside the gate.
Officials said to provide a safer environment, Fair Association has implemented a clear bag policy which includes the following:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”
- No buckles, grommets/hardware, décor, or logo’s can be concealing any part of the bag. The bag literally must be all clear.
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).
- Small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the Fair with one of the clear plastic bags.