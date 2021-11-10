Piedmont Natural Gas selects route for proposed pipeline

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A route has been selected for a new natural gas pipeline in northern Greenville County.

Piedmont Natural Gas says it’s needed for the growing community, but those who live there say they still have concerns.

PNG has selected what’s referred to as the “blue line” for its new system. This route runs along Highway 290 using Department of Transportation rights-of-way.

Colleen Patterson lives on the previously proposed “green line.”

“Gas leaks, water contamination, it’s still—it’s better than the green line for us, but it’s not great,” Patterson said.

She’s glad the selected route won’t go through her land, but said she doesn’t trust that it won’t change

“You know we’re actually going to do the green route again because we’ve run into this obstacle or this cost on the blue route,” she said.

She says it’s the lack of transparency from PNG that makes her uneasy.

“I just would like to see them be transparent in everything they’re doing and why,” Patterson said.

PNG said it has done just that.

“We reached out, we listened, and we feel like we’ve come to the decision that the community wanted,” PNG spokesperson Jennifer Sharpe said.

Sharpe says the line is needed to support recent growth in Greenville County.

“We don’t drive growth, but it is our responsibility to provide a reliable and affordable energy choice to the folks that are there now,” Sharpe said.

She said PNG wants to avoid a situation that leaves customers in the dark.

“If we have one of those spikes we don’t want to be in a situation like was just down there in Texas,” Sharpe said.

The blue route will use the current DOT right-of-way easement, and Sharpe says land surveys and environmental studies will lead the construction.

“It will give us instruction on how to deal with it, whether to go under it or how to treat it,” Sharpe said.

Still, some like Patterson aren’t ready to give up the fight. She wants to see full transparency before any project moves forward.

“If there’s no justification for this pipeline, then no pipeline,” Patterson said.

Construction will start on the pipeline in late 2022 and into 2023 with completion expected in 2024.