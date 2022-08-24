SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A much-needed grocery store has come to the south side of Spartanburg to fill a food desert in Spartanburg.

Piggly Wiggly located at 550 S Church Street opened Wednesday morning.

The storefront had been empty for nearly three years after Save-A-Lot closed in August 2019. City leaders said it was the only grocery store on the southside.

Spartanburg mayor said this new store fills a void in the neighborhood.

“Having to go six seven eight nine miles to a grocery store doesn’t make any sense we have one right here on the south side of town right across from Carver Middle School right across from Mary h wright elementary School that we all can enjoy,” Mayor Jerome Rice said.

Piggly Wiggly is located in the South Church Plaza.