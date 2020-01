RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane crash in Rutherford County, Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Franks Ridge Drive off of County Line Road.

Crews from Polk County and Rutherford County are responding to the scene.

Dispatchers in Polk County say there were five people on board the plane.

There’s no word yet on injuries.

