TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) – Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash Thursday evening in Transylvania County.

The crash happened in the area of Morgan Mill Road, according to Transylvania County Emergency Management.

The Rosman Fire Department responded to the scene.

The former chief of the Transylvania County Rescue Squad told 7News that at least two people on board were injured and are being flown to hospitals in South Carolina.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.