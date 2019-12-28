Plane crash reported near Asheville Regional Airport

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash near the Asheville Regional Airport, Saturday evening.

According to the Asheville Airport Police, the crash happened around 5:30pm at the WNC Agricultural Center.

Crews from Buncombe County and Henderson County are responding to the crash.

According to Buncombe County Emergency Management, four people were on the plane when it crashed in a parking lot.

None of the people on board were hurt in the crash, officials said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.