GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Greenville firefighters responded to the downtown airport after a single-engine plane that made a hard landing, according to the City of Greenville’s Instagram page.

There are no injuries reported at this time. The FAA has been notified, and a crane will be brought in to remove the plane

The experimental aircraft is registered to an Easley resident, according to Aviation DB.

Greenville Airport Plane Crash