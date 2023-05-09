ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon just west of Honea Path.

A single-engine Cessna plane went down in a grassy area along Barker Creek Road, coming to a rest near a house.

The plane took off from a private airport when the engine stalled, officials said.

When the pilot attempted to turn the plane around, it clipped power lines and crashed into a field.

The pilot was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

We will update this story as more information is available.