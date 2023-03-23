GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said a plane made an emergency landing in a field in Greenville County Thursday evening.

The plane landed in a field off of Morgan Road near Old Highway 25 in northern Greenville County shortly before 7 p.m.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Cessna 177 had two people on board.

Emergency management said the plane flipped when the pilot made the emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.

The plane took off from Pickens County Airport, officials said.

The FAA said they will investigate.