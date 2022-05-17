SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Another construction project is planned to take place in downtown Spartanburg. This one pertains to a unique addition to the county’s public library.

At the corner of Broad St. and Church St. in downtown Spartanburg sits a patch of land leading up to the library.

“It’s perfect for development and growth of library services,” said Todd Stephens, Spartanburg County Librarian.

It’s a location that will soon be home to a new planetarium.

“We focused in on a planetarium domed theatre that will have about 130 seats. The dome is somewhere around 45-feet that fits within the overall structure,” said Stephens.

On Monday, Stephens presented the proposed library upgrade to county council, which responded with excitement.

“I think from a Spartanburg County standpoint, this fits into our plan of helping enhance our central business district, our downtown area as much as we can contribute to that. I think this is another great feather in our cap of our ever-growing and ever-popular downtown,” said Manning Lynch, Spartanburg County Council Chairman. “It sounds like a fantastic project for Spartanburg and we are excited about it.”

It’s a multi-million dollar construction project, that’s currently in the fundraising process.

“We are still fundraising. We have raised about $3 million and we have another $5 million that we have to bring in to the project as well as some other funds,” said Stephens.

Courtesy: McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Courtesy: McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Courtesy: McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Courtesy: McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Once complete, it will feature a unique learning experience unlike any other.

“Think of a movie theatre where the screen is over your head and the seating allows you to have an immersive experience. You can have a projection of the planets and we can go back in time and look at how the planets were aligned in a certain time period,” said Stephens. “It delivers information in a new way. It’s an opportunity for us to spark the interest in a young person, but at the same time continue to enhance and add to the quality of life for folks who are living in Spartanburg.”



It’s an experience, the librarian said, for all ages.

“I think it’s a wonderful education opportunity and it will be a great draw, and parents will have something to do with their kids,” said Lynch.

According to Spartanburg County Public Libraries, they are planning to bring in speakers to discuss the displays, as well as show educational movies on the screen.

Project leaders hope to begin construction on the planetarium by the end of this year.