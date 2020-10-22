Planned $650 million factory to bring 800 jobs to Buncombe Co.

FILE- A Pratt & Whitney employee works on a PW1100G-JM engine at the Middletown Engine Center in Connecticut. (From: Pratt and Whitney)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A new $650 million factory is planned for Buncombe County which will bring 800 jobs to the area.

Pratt & Whitney’s new manufacturing plant will be located on 100 acres overlooking Interstate 26 south of the French Broad River in the Biltmore Park West development.

The one million square foot facility will produce turbine airfoils for engines.

The plant marks the largest single job creation project in the county’s history, according to Buncombe County Board of Commissions Chairman Brownie Newman.

“This project will help diversify our local economy and create hundreds of new jobs that pay above the national average,” said Newman.

The factory will begin hiring in late 2021 and is expected to create 800 positions through 2027 with an average wage of $68,000.

Developers say the facility will be accessed by a bridge crossing the French Broad River from Highway 191.

The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded $12 million to support the construction of public infrastructure for the project.

North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee also approved a Job Development Investment Grant for the project worth up to $15.54 million over 12 years.

“We are positioning North Carolina to come out of this pandemic with these and other good paying jobs which signals a bright future in aviation even with the current challenges the industry faces,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Manufacturers know they can count on our strong workforce, our innovation and our leadership in uncertain times.”