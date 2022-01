BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – There will be a planned maintenance outage in Belton, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office-Emergency Management.

Officials said on Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. Duke Energy will be completing emergency repairs on the power grid. The outage is expected to last 1 to 2 hours.

Affected customers will be those powered by the Belton terminal, officials said. This terminal powers all of downtown Belton and some outlying areas around downtown.