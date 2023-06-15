The City of Greenville’s Planning Commission gave it’s approval on Thursday for Parkside Lofts, a new housing complex near Unity Park.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville’s Planning Commission gave it’s approval on Thursday for Parkside Lofts, a new housing complex near Unity Park.

The proposed development is a 56-unit multifamily housing complex on the east side o Nassau Street, between Meadow and Oscar streets. More than half of those units are priced to be affordable for families making 50 – 80% of the area median income – approximately $29,820 for a one-person household up to a $54,228 for a two-person household, according to planning documents.

The development is expected to sit on a nearly one-acre plot of land currently zoned for the park, but the land is permitted for housing in the city’s land use plan. The land is being given by the city to developers of the project to build on.

According to planning documents the housing complex is expected to have 33 parking spaces, and will sit less than a quarter mile away from a public transit stop on Washington Street.