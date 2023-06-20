SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Spartanburg is moving forward with a planned $20 million redevelopment project on South Church Street.

“There are both proponents for the project and against the project from the same neighborhood and they both had their own valid hopes and concerns,” said Santiago Mariani, a realtor and member of the City of Spartanburg Planning Commission.

City council has granted first reading approval of the ordinance, which allows for Spartanburg’s city manager to execute a development agreement between the city and Bottle Works South.

The plan for right now would be to remove the former Pepsi plant and construct a 90,000-square foot manufacturing facility, before leasing it to an automotive supplier.

While this would bring 100 new jobs to the city, residents have other concerns.

“No matter how hard we got to fight it, we’re going to fight it and we’re going to keep on bringing up environmental concerns because we do have a lot of health disparities on the south side,” said Toni Sutton, community member.

However, city leaders said contamination would not be an issue.

“The buildings on the site would be demolished, there would be a significant amount of environmental testing to ensure that there are no issues of that nature,” said Chris Story, Spartanburg city manager.

For testing, a third party, Envirosouth Incorporated, is set to carry out the environmental inspection of the site. City leaders are hoping the community continues to express their thoughts in the planning process moving forward.

“It would go before the city council for two separate readings where the public can express their views so it’s a lengthy process to make sure everyone has plenty of chances to be involved,” said Mariani.

DHEC stated any company that buys the 6.3 acres will be responsible for keeping the property safe for reuse.