GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- Greenville County leaders said plans have been completed for what will go on the $1 billion University Ridge Development site. The location is where the county’s new administration facility is currently under construction.

“We’re building the new county administration facility. This allows us to stay in our current facility temporarily, and not relocate temporarily, but once we do move into our new facility and begin to open up the rest of the campus for redevelopment,” said Shannon Herman, Assistant County Administrator for Strategic Operations, Greenville County. ” So, between the County Administration building, and the parking garage, we’ll take up about five acres,” Herman said. “Leaving about 35 additional acres for additional development,” she said.

There are big plans for those additional acres.

“This development is intended to be a Class-A development. Commercial, residential, hotel, retail, really an extension of downtown. We are looking to attract large facilities. Beautiful facilities,” Herman said. “Several green spaces that are planned. The front of County Square here, the new County Administration building here, it’s planned to be a Veterans Memorial Plaza,” Herman said. “It’s going to have green space. The walls are going to be relocated. There’s going to be a water feature here, and then throughout the development you’ll find pockets of greenspace,” she said.

“That’s even more opportunity for small business owners like myself. I think that will be great. It’s going to bring more people to Greenville,” said Brandi Oglesby, Owner of Brandid With Style. “As you know we’re overflowing. We are definitely overflowing. So, I think it’s a great opportunity for everyone,” she said.

Oglesby also said the area could use restaurants too.

“Cause I’m hungry right now. So it would be great to have a restaurant that was currently open and you can just pop in and grab something to eat and come back to work,” Oglesby said.

Herman said the projected impact is over a billion dollars to the local economy, and over the next ten years it will be the home for 5,500 plus jobs.

Courtesy of Greenville County

“It all sounds great, but where are these people working for that kind of income going to live. So affordable housing for workforce is really really critical, and you don’t hear enough about workforce housing, and parking for workforce,” said Carol Dietrich, a nearby resident.

The two live near the area and have concerns as well.



“We just want to see if actions could follow words, and that the local neighborhoods don’t just get left swallowed up and left behind and kind of collateral damage if you will, as all of this happens,” said Marion Boatwright, a resident.

“It’s great that it will be opportunity for people to have a job, but the pay amount matters because the price of living will go up. So where are people going to live? They’ll need to afford the area,” Oglesby said. “They’ll need to be able to afford the surrounding area of this, because people want to live in downtown and the cost of living here is very expensive to some in this area,” she said.

The entire development includes large multi-use trails.

“For instances, greenway connections. The entire development is planned to have large multi-use trails.12 foot wide to 15 foot wide in various locations, that connect to the Swamp Rabbit and connect throughout, and around this development,” Herman said. “Additionally, you’ll see planning for parking, for street lighting, for street amenities such as park benches,” she said.

Residents said they are hopeful for the future.

“Everyone is coming in and you know we welcome them in, but again we don’t want to be pushed out too far. We don’t want to be pushed out too far that we can’t enjoy the area ourselves,” Olgesby said.

“It’s going to be a big change. It is going to be another half of a city really of the downtown,” Boatwright said.

“We’re anticipating about $24 million a year in generation, tax revenue generation,” Herman said.

Herman said the entire development is planned to be done in eight to 10 years. Herman also said the county’s building is on track and they are looking to move into the new facility in the spring of 2023.