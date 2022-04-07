ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–One victim is still fighting for their life after a deadly shooting at the FRÄNKISCHE plant on AM Ellison Road, on Tuesday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, two people were injured during the shooting, and one of them is in critical condition. Deputies said the suspected shooter is now dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Off camera, a 7-News crew spoke to current employees who didn’t want to be seen on camera. Some of the employees said they are still in shock.

One worker who asked to remain anonymous said he worked with the suspected shooter everyday.

“The gunman, I worked with him everyday. I mean talked to him everyday, was close with him. I mean I wouldn’t say that we were friends, but we were definitely acquaintances,” the worker said.

The current employee said he works at the plant during the shift the shooting happened, but has been out sick for weeks.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Bruce Vandermosten Jr. was the shooter.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said Vandermosten was a former employee and stopped working at the plant a day or two before the shooting.

McBride also said Vandermosten entered the plant through a side door.

“He was able to get in–he went through a side door,” McBride said during the press conference.

When a reporter asked how Vandermosten was able to gain access, McBride said they believe the door was possibly left unsecured.

“Basically probably unsecured and so he was able to gain access through there,” McBride said.

The employee who wished to remain anonymous said he has been concerned about the security of the building.

“I work second shift and it’s a good place, don’t get me wrong, it really is, but security is an issue. I mean people, they leave the doors open. Anybody can get in there. Anybody can,” the worker said. “The main door that we walk into, you have to have a badge to get in it, but our breaks are all over the place. You know everybody goes to break at a different time so most times there’s a cinderblock,” he said.

“A year and a half ago, they did an active shooter training but everybody that comes in, they go through not a lengthy course of training, but they still go through that training,” the worker said.

“We actually did active shooter training with this facility probably about a year ago, maybe a year and a half ago,” McBride said during the press conference.

The sheriff’s office said as of Wednesday– one of the victims is on life support in grave condition.

“I know the young man that’s in critical condition. I work with him also everyday,” the worker said.

“We worked together and we’re a family. You know, work is a family, and he didn’t bother anybody. He didn’t talk to anybody. He did his work and went home,” the worker said.

The worker told 7-News he doesn’t believe the victim on life support was a target.

“As soon as you walk through the door, he is that first station. So as soon as Bruce walked in, that would be the first person he saw,” the worker said.

“We believe that with him being shot, it was probably more of an opportunity. He was the first work station inside that door. When the suspect entered the door, that was the first work station that he came to,” McBride said.

“After this incident, I will say that I will no longer be going back because the security issue has went this far…” the worker said.

The plant worker said he’s glad he was not there at the time.

“I’m thankful I wasn’t there,” the employee said.

However, now he hopes everyone will keep the staff in their prayers.

“My biggest thing would be prayers. They need all the prayers they can get right now, and the love and support. Honestly, that’s what they need the most right now,” the employee said.

7-News reached out to the plant asking questions about Vandermosten and security, and we are still waiting to hear back.

McBride said this is still an ongoing investigation. He also said there’s a lot more interviews to be done. The sheriff also said they’re going to try to dig into Vandermosten’s past a little, as well.