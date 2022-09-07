SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A plastics manufacturer plans to establish a new bottle and container manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.

VPET USA, LLC said they plan to invest $10.8 million in a new polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle and container factory on Victor Hill Road in Duncan.

The company said the plant will create 40 new jobs.

VPET USA manufactures PET containers for food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutial, and healthcare industries.

The Spartanburg County plant will be the company’s fifth manufacturing operation in the United States.

The plant is expected to begin operations in October 2022.

For information on jobs at the facility, you can click here.