Pleasant Valley Connection hosting farmers market for food desert community

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on food deserts in the Upstate and in the Pleasant Valley Community.

Megan Ramsey from the American Heart Association describes a food desert as a community that doesn’t have easy access to fresh produce.

Greens and Things Farmers Market will help to solving this problem Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Connection.

Maranatha Farms and Wellness, a church-supported nonprofit community garden, will have fresh produce and recipe demos. Their vision was to have a garden at their church and serve the community.

The markets are scheduled for Nov. 15 and 22, and then it will pick back up in the Spring.

Tasha McClendon, SNAP benefit coordinator with SC Thrive, said the market will accept EBT/SNAP and double benefits up to $10.

To find out more about SNAP, visit SC Thrive’s website or call (800) 726-8774.