GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s hard to miss all of the Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and other plants like poinsettias around the holidays. One in particular has a special meaning to the city of Greenville.

Poinsettias, the bright, colorful shrubs commonly seen around the holidays, have a name tied to the Upstate. They can be found at many locations, including Staggs Nursery in Taylors.

“We usually get 400-500 to start with in three to four different sizes,” said Kyle Keesling, Garden Center manager at Staggs Nursery.

The name of the plant might ring a bell. If you take a trip through Greenville, you’ll find many places pointing back to “Poinsett.” There’s Poinsett Highway, the Westin Poinsett Hotel, or even the annual Poinsettia Christmas parade. And the list doesn’t end there.

How the name came about bloomed a long time ago thanks to South Carolina Congressman and Charleston native, Joel Roberts Poinsett. He’s the man who introduced the colorful plant to the United States.

According to Future Farmers of America, the plant originated in Mexico. It wasn’t long before Poinsett, a former U.S. Minister to Mexico, brought it back to his Greenville home in the 1800’s. Poinsett died in 1851 and is honored annually on December 12. It’s a day declared by congress as National Poinsettia Day.

From there the plant, and it’s name “Poinsettia,” became rooted in the Upstate increasing in popularity around the holidays.

“Between Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, poinsettias, Christmas cactus; those are probably our biggest sellers this time of the year,” said Keesling.

Despite the history the plant has in Greenville, horticulturists said it’s hard to find farms that grow them locally.

Keesling said most of their inventory at the nursery comes from North Carolina.

“We prefer to have a little local flavor,” Keesling said.

He said several other shipments come from California and Florida, having to do, in large part, with the warmer weather.

“Unfortunately, we’re supposed to be a little cooler this time of year and they don’t do well below 50 degrees,” said Keesling.

But that doesn’t stop the sales and the variety of colors available in South Carolina.

“We carry the traditional white, pink, and red,” said Keesling.

It’s a plan that continues, year after year, to add a pop of color to the holidays.

Despite what some people think, poinsettias are not just holiday plants. Horticulturists said, with proper care and maintenance, you can keep them year round.