LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has added an ice cream van to their fleet to be used for community engagement.

The van has been dubbed the “Polar Patrol.”

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said it is proud to introduce the van and hopes it will help children see law enforcement in a “new and positive light.”

The “Polar Patrol” is the newest member of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office fleet. (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

“We were looking for a creative way to get out in the community and build relationships,” Sheriff Reynolds said. “I hope we can have positive interactions and break down barriers with both children and adults.”

The sheriff’s office explained that the Polar Patrol, which is the result of a partnership with Firmin Ford, will visit many different locations in Laurens County. The office will announce these locations on its Facebook page.

At each stop, the van will be providing ice cream free of charge.

“We want to be approachable,” Sheriff Reynolds said. “I look forward to seeing smiling faces and building bonds with our community members of all ages.”