GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured following a shooting that happened in a parking garage early Saturday morning.

According to the police department, around 1:47 a.m., officers were on foot patrol and heard multiple gunshots come from the Spring Street Garage, located at 316 S Spring St.

Multiple officers responded to the area and located several shell casings in front of the entrance to the parking garage.

Officers said they were later notified about a gunshot victim by the hospital.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the suspect(s) fled in a vehicle prior to officers arriving on the scene.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.