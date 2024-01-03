MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into a North Carolina middle school.

According to the Marion Police Department, on December 17 staff from East McDowell Middle School contacted the police department to report damages to the building.

While officers were on the scene, the school administrators began reviewing security footage that showed two men entering the school.

The two men, later identified as Ezekial Joseph Super and Nickey Jon Dula, were seen taking items from the building, personal items belonging to staff members and damaging and taking items from a vending machine.

On December 18, officers were called to the McDowell Ministries Alliance Center for Men for an unrelated incident. Dula was present and had been involved in the incident.

Dula was arrested and property belonging to the school was found in a bag belonging to him.

Investigators spoke with the staff at the shelter and Super was later located and arrested. Some items have been recovered and are being returned to their proper owners.

Super is being charged with:

felony breaking and entering

felony larceny after breaking and entering

misdemeanor breaking & entering a coin-operated Machine

misdemeanor damage coin-operated Machine

misdemeanor injury to real property

Dula was charged with:

felony breaking and entering

larceny after breaking and entering (2 counts)

misdemeanor breaking and entering coin-operated machine

misdemeanor damage to coin-operated machine

misdemeanor injury to real property

McDowell County School Superintendent Tracey Gritt released the following statement: