MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested for allegedly breaking and entering into a North Carolina middle school.
According to the Marion Police Department, on December 17 staff from East McDowell Middle School contacted the police department to report damages to the building.
While officers were on the scene, the school administrators began reviewing security footage that showed two men entering the school.
The two men, later identified as Ezekial Joseph Super and Nickey Jon Dula, were seen taking items from the building, personal items belonging to staff members and damaging and taking items from a vending machine.
On December 18, officers were called to the McDowell Ministries Alliance Center for Men for an unrelated incident. Dula was present and had been involved in the incident.
Dula was arrested and property belonging to the school was found in a bag belonging to him.
Investigators spoke with the staff at the shelter and Super was later located and arrested. Some items have been recovered and are being returned to their proper owners.
Super is being charged with:
- felony breaking and entering
- felony larceny after breaking and entering
- misdemeanor breaking & entering a coin-operated Machine
- misdemeanor damage coin-operated Machine
- misdemeanor injury to real property
Dula was charged with:
- felony breaking and entering
- larceny after breaking and entering (2 counts)
- misdemeanor breaking and entering coin-operated machine
- misdemeanor damage to coin-operated machine
- misdemeanor injury to real property
McDowell County School Superintendent Tracey Gritt released the following statement:
We are so fortunate to have such a strong collaboration with our local law enforcement in McDowell County. Chief Lawrence and the Marion Police Department responded to our call, working closely with Mrs. Widmann, Principal at East Middle School, and her staff. A break-in is never the call you expect to get at a school, but when it happens here, we can rest assured that we are in good hands with our friends at the Marion Police Department. The damage to our facility during the holiday allowed our staff to clean up and repair most items before our students returned. The safety of our students is paramount, and we are grateful no students nor staff were ever in harm’s way.Tracy Grit, Ed.D
Superintendent
McDowell County Schools