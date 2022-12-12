SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were flagged down in regard to a car break-in that occurred at the Saint John Parking Garage.

Officers walked into the parking garage and begin to check the unoccupied vehicles that were parked in the garage.

The police department said the officer noticed six vehicles with windows shattered out.

Officers made contact with three of the owners who said that nothing appeared to be stolen from their vehicles.

The police department did not give a description of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department.