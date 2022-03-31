GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was shot at Tanglewood Middle School Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. after a student was shot.

The student was taken to the hospital with but their condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene trying to identify the shooter, who is believed to be another student.

Deputies said White Horse Road at Old Easley Bridge is closed.

7NEWS has multiple crews en route to the scene.

We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.