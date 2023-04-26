SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department announced that several roads will be closed starting early Thursday morning in preparation for Spring Fling.

Spring Fling event days and hours are:

Friday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

East Broad Street from Church to Converse will close on Thursday at 1 a.m.

Liberty Street from Kennedy Gargae to Dunbar will close on Thursday at 1 a.m.

East Main Street from Church to Converse will close on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The following major thoroughfares in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Thursday at 9 p.m. until Sunday around midnight:

Church Street- from St. John Street to Kennedy Street

Main Street- from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

Broad Street- from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

Dunbar Street- from Magnolia Street to Dunbar Parking Garage

Converse Street will close from Broad to Dunbar on Friday at 10 a.m.

Several other streets are also closed for local traffic including Magnolia, Commerce and Spring Streets.

There will be access to all downtown parking garages, which are free all 3 days of the festival.

All streets will reopen as quickly as possible after the festival ends on Sunday and the streets are cleared of all activities.