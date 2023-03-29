Photo of gun and drugs (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a wanted armed felon and two men with outstanding warrants Tuesday afternoon.

According to officers, while conducting crime prevention efforts in various locations, officers located and arrested Teakale Kiaaudra Grant, 25, who was wanted on open warrants, near Riverside Drive around 2:15 p.m. on March 28.

During the arrest, officers found Grant to be in possession of trafficking an array of illegal narcotics and a stolen firearm.

Officers seized:

Smith & Wesson SD4E40 .40 cal pistol

16.59g of cocaine

11.95g of fentanyl

4.86 g of heroin

6.05g of meth

$800

Grant was charged with the following:

felony probation violation

simple assault

possession of firearm by felon

possession of a stolen firearm

trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

trafficking in opium or heroin by transport

possession with the intent to distribute schedule I

possession with the intent to distribute schedule II

possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a school

felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle

carrying a concealed gun

reckless driving

driving while impaired

Shortly after, officers also located two other wanted persons nearby.

Officers arrested Alvin Rodney Pearson, 37, and 25-year-old Deveon Ambrose Chambers.

Pearson was charged with:

felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle

misd. probation violation

reckless driving

resist/delay/obstruct

driving while license revoked

speeding

felony possession schedule II

Chambers was charged with:

failure to appear on speeding

failure to appear on driving while license revoked

resist/delay/obstruct

Grant was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $370,000 bond.

Pearson received a $19,000 bond.

Chambers received a $2,000 bond.