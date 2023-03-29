ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a wanted armed felon and two men with outstanding warrants Tuesday afternoon.
According to officers, while conducting crime prevention efforts in various locations, officers located and arrested Teakale Kiaaudra Grant, 25, who was wanted on open warrants, near Riverside Drive around 2:15 p.m. on March 28.
During the arrest, officers found Grant to be in possession of trafficking an array of illegal narcotics and a stolen firearm.
Officers seized:
- Smith & Wesson SD4E40 .40 cal pistol
- 16.59g of cocaine
- 11.95g of fentanyl
- 4.86 g of heroin
- 6.05g of meth
- $800
Grant was charged with the following:
- felony probation violation
- simple assault
- possession of firearm by felon
- possession of a stolen firearm
- trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
- trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
- possession with the intent to distribute schedule I
- possession with the intent to distribute schedule II
- possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a school
- felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle
- carrying a concealed gun
- reckless driving
- driving while impaired
Shortly after, officers also located two other wanted persons nearby.
Officers arrested Alvin Rodney Pearson, 37, and 25-year-old Deveon Ambrose Chambers.
Pearson was charged with:
- felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle
- misd. probation violation
- reckless driving
- resist/delay/obstruct
- driving while license revoked
- speeding
- felony possession schedule II
Chambers was charged with:
- failure to appear on speeding
- failure to appear on driving while license revoked
- resist/delay/obstruct
Grant was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $370,000 bond.
Pearson received a $19,000 bond.
Chambers received a $2,000 bond.