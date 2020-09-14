Police arrest caregiver accused in 2019 sexual assault in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a caregiver wanted in connection with the 2019 sexual assault of a person in her care in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault on Livingston Street on August 12, 2019.

Investigators said an adult victim, suffering from a physical disability, was sexually assaulted by a caretaker.

The caregiver, identified as 37-year-old Josianne Anderson Freeman of Asheville, was charged in July of 2020 with second degree forcible rape, second degree forcible sex offense, and first degree kidnapping.

Law enforcement agencies had been looking for Freeman since July but said she turned herself in Monday.

Freeman is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.