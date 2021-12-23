Police arrest man on rape charges in Asheville

James Brown (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

*Editor’s Note: The photo has been charged to reflect the correct James Brown.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man on rape charges in Asheville Wednesday evening.

The Asheville Police Department charged James Brown, 69, of Asheville, with second degree forcible rape.

Brown was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. 

Asheville Police encourages anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to a similar incident to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.

