Police arrest man wanted in connection with Belton stabbing

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with the stabbing of another man in Belton Monday evening has been arrested.

According to the Belton Police Department, the stabbing happened on Geer Street in the Belton Mill Village just before 7:30pm Monday.

Officers were called to the Cheddar Fire Department where they found a woman helping a 42-year-old Honea Path man who has been stabbed multiple times in the chest and back.

Police said the victim told them that the stabbing happened in the Mill Village in Belton but refused to give any more information.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Christopher Adam Brown.

Brown was arrested Wednesday and charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

Belton Police said Brown had recently been released from federal prison on probation for a weapons violation.

Brown is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.