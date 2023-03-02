Police need help identifying this man.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to APD Patrol Officers, Halley Marie Page, 30, was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Interstate 240 West near Charlotte Street when she hit a pedestrian walking in the travel lane of I-240 West.

The victim, who is unidentified, died on the scene.

Officers said Page was charged with driving while intoxicated and open container.

If you know the identity of the man or have any information pertaining to the investigation, please contact APD (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.