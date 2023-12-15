LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a long-term drug investigation less than 400 feet from a middle school has ended Thursday.

Officers said a search warrant was executed on a residence near Sanders Middle School in Laurens. Authorities said upon arrival, children were spotted practicing football in a field almost 100 yards away from the scene.

The police department described the home as an inhabitable condition. Regulation enforcement was alerted to condemn it from human occupancy.

Inside the residence, law enforcement discovered a discarded firearm and a variety of drugs.

Police apprehended 39-year-old Terrel Jamar Mims, of Laurens, and 29-year-old Ealwinne Lukiase Richard, of Clinton, who were at the scene during the search.

The suspects were charged with the following:

Terrell Jamar Mims

Distribution of fentanyl

Distribution of fentanyl within proximity of school (two counts)

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within proximity of school

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within proximity of school

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of school

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition

Ealwinne Lukiase Richard

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within proximity of school

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within proximity of school

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of school

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition

Both men were taken into custody and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.