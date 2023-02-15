The Walhalla Police Department arrested on Tuesday a man who they said was trafficking methamphetamine.

OCONEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Walhalla Police Department arrested a man early Tuesday morning who they said was trafficking methamphetamine.

Police officers were called to a home on South Cedar Street where they found two men about to fight. While investigating, police said they were told drugs were inside the house.

A search of the property yielded drug paraphernalia and approximately 369 grams – roughly eight-tenths of a pound – of methamphetamines.

Police arrested Eduardo Eslava Aguilar, 37, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest. Aguilar was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center where he is being held on a combined $352,125 bond.