Police charge man in shooting death of Spartanburg teen in December

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police have charged a man in connection with the shooting death of a Spartanburg teenager in December.

19-year-old Kerion Dvante Garrett has been charged with Murder, three counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Knowledge Geter.

Police said Garrett was arrested without incident around 1:00pm Wednesday.

Knowledge Geter

Geter was in the back seat of a car when he was shot along Hillandale Road in Spartanburg around 11:30pm on December 18.

The driver of that car took Geter to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Geter was a ninth grade student at Spartanburg High School.

Garrett is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.