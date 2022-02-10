Police charged cold case rape suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C (WSPA) – Police arrested and charged a man with rape Wednesday from a 2018 sexual assault cold case in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, after forensic evidence came back from the laboratory and detectives uncovered new information they were able to charge Manuel Joel Bates, 32, of Asheville, with first degree forcible rape.

Bates is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secure bond. 

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to a similar incidents is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department (828) 252-1110.

