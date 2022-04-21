SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are beginning to close roads in preparation for Spring Fling.

While the Spring Fling doesn’t begin until Friday at 3:00 p.m., the Spartanburg Police Department closed the following road at midnight on Thursday:

East Broad Street – from Church to Converse

Liberty Street – from Kennedy Garage to Dunbar

East Main Street – from Church to Converse at 5:00 p.m.

At 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, the following closures will happen and will remain closed until the end of Spring Fling:

Church Street – from St. John Street to Kennedy Street

Main Street – from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

Broad Street – from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

Dunbar Street – from Magnolia Street to Dunbar Parking Garage

Police said Converse Street will close from Broad to Dunbar on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

It is important to add a few minutes to your commute time since some road closures may cause delays within Spartanburg.