SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are beginning to close roads in preparation for Spring Fling.
While the Spring Fling doesn’t begin until Friday at 3:00 p.m., the Spartanburg Police Department closed the following road at midnight on Thursday:
- East Broad Street – from Church to Converse
- Liberty Street – from Kennedy Garage to Dunbar
- East Main Street – from Church to Converse at 5:00 p.m.
At 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, the following closures will happen and will remain closed until the end of Spring Fling:
- Church Street – from St. John Street to Kennedy Street
- Main Street – from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street
- Broad Street – from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street
- Dunbar Street – from Magnolia Street to Dunbar Parking Garage
Police said Converse Street will close from Broad to Dunbar on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
It is important to add a few minutes to your commute time since some road closures may cause delays within Spartanburg.