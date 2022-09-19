DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Some police departments in the Upstate are coming together to do a slow down, move over blitz.

What some people may not know is that it’s against the law to not slow down and move over when you see emergency lights. Now, local police departments are trying to help educate drivers on how this could save lives.

A lot of people are not moving over when they see emergency lights.

“Basically, what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to bring awareness to the community, about moving over for emergency vehicles,” said Duncan Police Department Chief Shandrell Holcombe.

Chief Holcombe said people need to change lanes, if possible when they see police, fire, EMS, construction workers, or tow trucks.

“A lot of people do not realize that oftentimes more tow truck drivers are injured on the side of the road than fire or EMS are. Or sometimes even police,” he said.

Chief Holcombe said it’s the law.

“We do not realize that if an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, and the lights are flashing, that we are to move over. It is the law, you have to move over,” said the Chief.

Chief Holcombe said it’s a criminal offense and you can be fined over $230.

“On a two-lane road, if you’re in that lane closest to the emergency vehicle, you should get over to the lane that’s furthest away,” he said.

On October 11, the Duncan, Wellford, and Lyman police departments are hosting a blitz.

“We’re not going to be focusing on seeing who is not moving over and try to catch up to you and write you a ticket for it,” said Chief Holcombe.

They will be monitoring the streets to see who is following the law and who isn’t. Their goal is to educate people on the law.

“We’re not out to try and get anybody,” said Chief Holcombe.

Ted Baldwin owns a towing company. He said it’s a very dangerous job, where he sees tons of people not yielding.

“Unfortunately, somebody has the opportunity to get over and it’s just like they don’t see us over there. And it’s not just the tow trucks, it’s every emergency vehicle that’s out there,” said Baldwin.

He said when people choose not to move over, it can be deadly.

“We’ve lost some lives in our direct community,” he said.

On October 15, there will be a Touch-A-Truck event in Duncan that is aimed at giving children a hands-on experience, while educating the community.

Chief Holcombe said they are just trying to keep first responders and the community safe.

