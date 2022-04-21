ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are continuing to search for answers om after a man was found dead in central Asheville more than two years ago.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Otis Strickland, 63, also known as Preacher and Button, was found in a wooded area between Bartlett Street and Lyman Street on August 17, 2019.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner determined he had been deceased for several weeks at that point, and the cause of death was not immediately known.

However, on September 22, 2020, Strickland’s death was ruled a homicide.

Asheville Police said they have been following various leads in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Police along with Strickland’s family are asking for answers.

“We want some closure,” said Christopher Strickland, younger brother of Otis. “And the only way we can do that is for someone to say who killed him and why. I hope that happens.”

Anyone with information about what happen to Strickland is asked to call the Asheville Police Departmet at (828) 252-1110.