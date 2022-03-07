BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP/WSPA) — Police say a group of abandoned animals was found locked in cages on the side of a North Carolina road.

The Black Mountain Police Department said the animals were left off Dunsmore Avenue late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Police posted photos of two cages sitting on the side of the road, each with multiple animals crammed inside.

One photo showed three dogs sharing one crate and what appears to be a rabbit in a cage with other dogs.

Anyone with information on the person responsible is asked to call Buncombe County Animal Control.