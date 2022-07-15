SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police said gun theft is a growing problem in the city of Spartanburg.

City leaders are taking action. The Spartanburg Police Department and the city are hosting a gun buyback on Saturday, July 30. It will be at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Spartanburg Police Department believes the increase in stolen guns has a lot to do with unlocked vehicles.

“The problem is when the stolen weapon gets into the hands of the wrong person is what creates the crime, or the violent crimes, that we have,” said Major Art Littlejohn.

Major Art Littlejohn said they’ve noticed a lot of doors are being left unlocked.

“One out of five cars. One out of five, when the door is unlocked, a person will get a firearm,” he said.

Major Littlejohn said they don’t know where the stolen firearms end up.

“63 stolen guns since the start of January to now. So, that’s 63 guns that are out on the street,” said Major Littlejohn.

“That’s basically a free gun giveaway to criminals in our community and we really want to urge people to not leave their firearms in vehicles,” said Chris George.

Chris George, with the city, said they want people to take advantage of the gun buyback.

“People who may have older guns in their homes that maybe it belonged to someone who used to live there, maybe a relative or something like that,” said George.

Anyone turning in a handgun or long-gun will receive a $100 Visa gift card while those turning in a high-powered weapon will receive a $150 gift card.

“It’s more or less a drive-thru event here at City Hall. You show up and you know, we ask that people will have their firearms in the trunk of the car,” said George.

You don’t have to provide any information about yourself or the weapon, but it must be a working firearm. Major Littlejohn said they will run the weapons to check if they’re stolen.

“That’s after you’re gone, because if it’s stolen, we want to get it back to the rightful owner,” he said.

The city is funding this program, they’re spending less than $10,000 to keep these guns off the streets.

“We’re hoping to get the ones likeliest to be stolen,” said George.

Free gun locks will also be given out during the event, but you can also e-mail the city at gunlock@cityofspartanburg.org any time to get a free one.

George said all the guns will be destroyed after they collect them. All in an attempt to help make the city a safer place.

George said depending on how successful this gun buyback is, they may have another one this coming fall.

He said this event is for anyone in Spartanburg County, not just those that live in the city.