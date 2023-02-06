BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.

According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers were dispatched on November 11, 2022, at 11:18 a.m. to assist EMS in the 100 block of W. Clairborne Street with a cardiac arrest involving a 1-year-old.

Once officers arrived, they were told the child was taken to the hospital.

Police were then informed that the child was taken to another hospital due to overdosing on fentanyl.

After further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for the victim’s grandmother, Amanda Carlton Oglesby, with unlawful conduct toward a child.

She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center and released on a $7,500 bond.