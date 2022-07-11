GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Flowers and balloons lay outside Uptown Grill three days after police responded to a drive-by shooting.

Officers said 29-year-old Keyiona Hill was inside the bar with a friend Friday evening when she was shot.

Hill’s friend, LaTravis Rogers, said Hill was a mother, dancer and graduate of McCormick High School.

“She was always smiling,” said Rogers. “It was her smile that could illuminate the room.”

Greenwood Police Department said first responders tried to save Hill, but she died at the bar. Rogers told 7News he is devastated.

“How could somebody so sweet like that just lose their life to being caught in some mess that people have going on?” asked Rogers.

Officers launched a murder investigation. According to arrest warrants, investigators interviewed witnesses and examined surveillance video.

They said the investigation led them to 27-year-old Christopher Longshore. He was arrested Sunday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center and was denied bond.

Sgt. Jonathan Link of the Greenwood Police Department told 7News the department does not believe Hill was the intended target of the shooting.

“He was angry with the people that worked at the bar for an incident that had occurred previously,” explained Link. “This was his way of getting back at them. Unfortunately, one of those rounds went through the door and struck the young lady who was there just trying to enjoy herself.”

This was not Longshore’s first arrest. In 2017, 7News reported he turned himself into police for a shooting at the Rajn Rooster in Greenwood.

Four people were injured. Longshore was charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. According to court records, he was released on $30,000 bail.

“We’ve done everything that we can as a law enforcement agency to investigate the cases and to prosecute,” said Link. “But, for whatever reason he was out on bail. He was able to execute this act. Unfortunately, now that means there’s a family who’s missing a mother, daughter and sister.”

Meanwhile, Hill’s friend and classmate said he hopes she is remembered for her kindness and smile.

“I think she would want people to live life treating people the way they should be treated,” said Rogers. “Just live your life happy, smiling and with good energy.”