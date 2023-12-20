WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested on Monday after police said they found more than half a pound of fentanyl in her car.

According to the Walhalla Police Department, Kerri Cheyenne Boggs, 32, of Walhalla, was arrested after an officer searched her car as part of a traffic stop. According to police, Boggs admitted during the stop to having fentanyl in the car and consented to a search.

K9 Officer “Coss” and his handler conducted a sniff of the vehicle and officers then searched the car locating a large quantity of blue powder sealed inside a bag which appeared to be fentanyl, as well as an unspecified amount of cash.

Boggs has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl and was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center where she is being held on a $200,000 bond.