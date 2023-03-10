ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said they have identified the man believed to have been driving the car involved in a hit-and-run which killed a bicyclist in Asheville.

Asheville Police said they are searching for 21-year-old Calvin Tyler Dion, of Mars Hill, on charges of second degree murder, felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, and other traffic offenses.

The crash happened on Grove Street on March 1.

Police said a Honda Civic crashed into 28-year-old James Shearon just after 5 p.m.

Shearon was taken to the hospital where he died Wednesday.

Investigators said the Honda was found in a nearby parking lot but they are still looking for Dion.

Dion is 6’1″ tall and weighs 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said he is believed to be in Madison County or Mooresville, North Carolina.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.