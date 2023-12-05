BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have identified a man wanted in connection with an October hit-and-run crash in Brevard which killed a pedestrian.

Brevard Police said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Asheville Highway around 9:30 p.m. on October 3, 2023.

Officers said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The pedestrian, 50-year-old Roy Lee Waters of Brevard, died from his injuries on October 6.

Detectives from the Brevard Police Department and Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to identify the vehicle’s driver as 45-year-old Robert Michael Boland of Palm City, Florida.

Boland is wanted on charges of felony hit-and-run, felony obstruction of justice, and driving while license revoked.

Anyone with information on Boland’s location is asked to call the Brevard Police Department at 828-883-2212 or the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3169.