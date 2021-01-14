Police investigate 2nd Spartanburg bank robbery

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police in Spartanburg are investigating a second bank robbery in the city Thursday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the robbery happened at the First Citizens Bank on East Main Street.

Investigators said a man with a backpack wearing glasses, a dark jacket, dark pants, and multicolored shoes presented a note to the teller and left in a white Mazda 6.

The robbery happened not long after a separate robbery at the South Carolina State Credit Union on Camelot Drive.

Police said they do not believe the two robberies are connected.

