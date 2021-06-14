Police investigate after victim’s car taken at gunpoint in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police said a man had his car taken at gunpoint early Monday morning in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, a man told officers he was sleeping in his car with the windows down on Hilliard Avenue near Clingman Avenue when he woke up to a gun pointed at him just after midnight.

The victim told police that the man told him to get out of the car. The man then drove away in the victim’s car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

